Hundreds in West Norfolk get creative in aid of Comic Relief

Hundreds of people across West Norfolk took part in fundraising activities in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day last Friday.

Businesses, schools and individuals all got creative to raise money for the charity appeal, which helps people in the UK and around the world and has so far accumulated more than £63 million nationally.

At Downham Market Academy’s sixth form, the year 12 student council hosted a fancy dress competition, a bake sale and a quiz to support the appeal.

Pupils made a £1 donation to take part in the dress up competition, which was judged by members of staff, and saw a variety of costumes including characters from Peter Pan.

The winners received prizes donated by the Tesco, Boots and Morrisons stores in Downham.

Elsewhere, at Howard Junior School in Gaywood, youngsters created a sea of red as they donned red outfits, red noses and some even had red hair for the day.

A parade and a staff makeover were among the day’s activities, which saw the school raise more than £670 for Comic Relief.

A post on Howard Junior School’s Twitter account said: “We’ve had an amazing day raising lots of money for @comicrelief with #RedNoseDay19.”