Hundreds of Minis descend on King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place for annual Mini Meet

By Lucy Carter
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:12, 07 September 2022
 | Updated: 17:26, 07 September 2022

Mini owners from all over came together for the annual Mini Meet on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place at the weekend.

The free-to-attend event happened on Sunday where almost 200 Minis were parked up on display.

Old and new cars were accompanied by live music from Carnaby Sound, Sub Tones and The Grove Hounds throughout the day.

Jenson and Gary Barrow
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
Stephen Boyce
Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council said: “The borough council has organised or supported events every weekend throughout the summer holidays that have brought thousands of people into King’s Lynn town centre.

Kai and James Bostock
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
Phil Connor
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
Mini meet on the Tuesday Market Place
“This was the last weekend before children head back to school and we had a lot for people of all ages to enjoy.

"Amazing circus acts performing in The Walks, iconic Minis and more great live music in the Tuesday Market Place."

