Hundreds of illegal e-cigarettes seized during King's Lynn operation

Hundreds of illegal e-cigarettes have been removed from sale following a Trading Standards operation in Lynn.

Officials say the products contained more than twice the legal maximum level of nicotine and three times the maximum permitted volume of liquid – potentially putting consumers at risk.

And they are also worried about an apparent rise in sales to under-18s.

The 350 illegal e-cigarettes that were removed from sale on Wednesday 26 January in King’s Lynn (54611926)

The latest discovery is part of an ongoing operation which officers say has seen thousands of illegal products discovered in Lynn, Norwich and Yarmouth.

A total of 350 items which breached UK regulations were seized from an unnamed premises in Lynn last Wednesday, January 26.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities, said today: “Thanks to the swift efforts of the team these products have been removed from sale and the businesses have been warned about selling non-compliant disposable e-cigarettes.

Illegal disposable e-cigarettes removed from sale in Norfolk - the products have been found to contain illegal levels of nicotine and liquid and have labelling that does not meet strict UK regulations. (54611920)

“People are advised to check the strength of the products they are buying, and that they have a UK address on the packaging.

“To ensure businesses remain within the rules follow-up visits will be planned.”

Traders are being specifically advised to check four main areas before purchasing any e-cigarette product.

Under UK regulations, such products should have a maximum strength of two per cent nicotine and two millilitres of liquid.

xample of a disposable e-cigarette designed to look like a highlighter pen (e-cigarette shown centre) (54611923)

They should also carry a warning stating that nicotine is "a highly addictive substance" and carry a UK address.

Officers say they have also seen a "worrying" rise in complaints about the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, rather than the more commonly used rechargeable ones, to children.

Although the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18 is illegal, it is feared they may be more appealing because they are relatively cheap, are often sold in fruit flavours and are designed to look like highlighter pens.

Mrs Dewsbury said: “Unfortunately by unscrupulous traders making underage sales these products can cause harm to children in our communities.

“If consumers wish to report businesses for selling illegal products or selling age restricted products to under-age children they can do so to our partners at Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.”