Hundreds of Minis meet for second annual event in King's Lynn

Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place was packed full of Minis on Sunday for the town’s second annual Mini Meet: in the market place.

A total of 225 Minis parked up in town for the event celebrating the iconic car, which organisers West Norfolk Council said was attended by more people than last year’s inaugural event.

Mini meet at Tuesday Market Place. (3921107)

The day offered free family entertainment, with stalls on offer in addition to the rows of Minis of a variety of ages, sizes and colours.

Brian Long, leader of West Norfolk Council, said: “Mini Meet: in the market place was a wonderful event again this year.

Mini meet at Tuesday Market Place....Brian Long. (3921109)

“We had lots of positive feedback from everyone involved, saying how fantastic it had been – on social media and to me personally.

“The weather was spot-on, we had some great entertainment, and there was definitely a bigger crowd attending than last year.”

Awards were handed out to Mini owners whose vehicles stood out from the rest.

Mr Long added: “The People’s Choice went to Mr Roy Pack’s Mini Cooper, which was a very true-to-original restoration, and the Judges’ Choice award went to Mr William Massen’s 1975 Clubman, which he’d been restoring for 10 years – both very well-deserved.”