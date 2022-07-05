More than 400 people enjoyed the efforts of Holme Next The Sea residents during an open gardens day last weekend.

The annual event had not been able to be held since 2019 due to the pandemic so organisers were really pleased with the support on Sunday.

Nine very different gardens, including one with a Mediterranean theme, were on show and visitors enjoyed the opportunity to wander around - even throughout a mid-afternoon heavy shower.

Some 374 adults, paying a £5 entrance fee, were accompanied by children and dogs.

With additional proceeds from a tombola, raffle and refreshments provided in the village hall, a significant amount will be given to Help Holme Church Group, which fundraises to support the fabric of the building.

The event, which ran from 11am-5.30pm, was organised by Ann Rossington and Sally Crown.

One of the team of about 30 helpers, Gill Morley, said: "We were all very pleased with the day, given that the heavens opened at 3pm and people still traipsed around.

"You could say it was a British spirit.

"We're grateful to all those people who came and were so happy."