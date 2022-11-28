Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Christmas light switch on 2022: Crowds of people watch performances and more

By Lucy Carter
Published: 15:07, 28 November 2022
Hundreds turned out on Sunday to see Lynn's Christmas lights switched on as the countdown to the festivities begins.

It saw the return of usual festivities such as lantern making as well as a parade, which is already set to return next year.

This year, Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in West Norfolk turned on the lights along with their sponsors.

Crowds at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Crowds at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
The Ukrainian families that did the honour of switching on Lynn’s Christmas lights, photo: Ian Burt
Crowds at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Families enjoying Lynn’s Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
The Ukrainian families that did the honour of switching on Lynn’s Christmas lights, photo: Ian Burt
The Ukrainian families that did the honour of switching on Lynn’s Christmas lights, photo: Ian Burt
The lights being switched on! Photo: Ian Burt
The children of the families also sang some traditional Ukrainian carols to entertain the crowd.

Radio West Norfolk's Simon Rowe hosted the switch on, which was held on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place.

West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people in good cheer at the Christmas lights switch on in Lynn, which is always a special event in the local calendar.

Children enjoying Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Children in Lynn enjoying lantern making, photo: Ian Burt
West Norfolk’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge and leader of the Council Cllr Stuart Dark with Ukrainian Families, photo: Ian Burt
All smiles at Lynn’s Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Children enjoying Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
“The lantern making and parade is fast becoming a local tradition not to be missed and we had fantastic entertainment, hosted by Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk, which included excellent bands and singing from local schoolchildren.

"We were also privileged to enjoy traditional Ukrainian carols from some of the children who have made our borough their home this year.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to make it such a special event, and particularly to all those involved in staging this festive fun!”

People heading to Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Mayor of West Norfolk Cllr Lesley Bambridge, photo: Ian Burt
Children singing at Lynn’s Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Cllr Lesley Bambridge with a Ukrainian refugee living in West Norfolk, photo: Ian Burt
All smiles at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Simon Rowe at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Children in King's Lynn enjoying lantern making, photo: Ian Burt
Children enjoying Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt
Lynn all lit up, photo: Ian Burt
The Bear Club entertaining crowds, photo: Ian Burt
Other entertainment included music from the Miss Jones Trio and Bear Club.

