Hundreds turned out on Sunday to see Lynn's Christmas lights switched on as the countdown to the festivities begins.

It saw the return of usual festivities such as lantern making as well as a parade, which is already set to return next year.

This year, Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in West Norfolk turned on the lights along with their sponsors.

Crowds at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Crowds at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

The Ukrainian families that did the honour of switching on Lynn’s Christmas lights, photo: Ian Burt

Crowds at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Families enjoying Lynn’s Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

The Ukrainian families that did the honour of switching on Lynn’s Christmas lights, photo: Ian Burt

The Ukrainian families that did the honour of switching on Lynn’s Christmas lights, photo: Ian Burt

The lights being switched on! Photo: Ian Burt

The children of the families also sang some traditional Ukrainian carols to entertain the crowd.

Radio West Norfolk's Simon Rowe hosted the switch on, which was held on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place.

West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people in good cheer at the Christmas lights switch on in Lynn, which is always a special event in the local calendar.

Children enjoying Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Children in Lynn enjoying lantern making, photo: Ian Burt

West Norfolk’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge and leader of the Council Cllr Stuart Dark with Ukrainian Families, photo: Ian Burt

All smiles at Lynn’s Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Children enjoying Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

“The lantern making and parade is fast becoming a local tradition not to be missed and we had fantastic entertainment, hosted by Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk, which included excellent bands and singing from local schoolchildren.

"We were also privileged to enjoy traditional Ukrainian carols from some of the children who have made our borough their home this year.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to make it such a special event, and particularly to all those involved in staging this festive fun!”

People heading to Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Mayor of West Norfolk Cllr Lesley Bambridge, photo: Ian Burt

Children singing at Lynn’s Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Cllr Lesley Bambridge with a Ukrainian refugee living in West Norfolk, photo: Ian Burt

All smiles at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Simon Rowe at Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Children in King's Lynn enjoying lantern making, photo: Ian Burt

Children enjoying Lynn's Christmas light switch on, photo: Ian Burt

Lynn all lit up, photo: Ian Burt

The Bear Club entertaining crowds, photo: Ian Burt

Other entertainment included music from the Miss Jones Trio and Bear Club.