Hundreds turned out on Sunday to see Lynn's Christmas lights switched on as the countdown to the festivities begins.
It saw the return of usual festivities such as lantern making as well as a parade, which is already set to return next year.
This year, Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in West Norfolk turned on the lights along with their sponsors.
The children of the families also sang some traditional Ukrainian carols to entertain the crowd.
Radio West Norfolk's Simon Rowe hosted the switch on, which was held on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place.
West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people in good cheer at the Christmas lights switch on in Lynn, which is always a special event in the local calendar.
“The lantern making and parade is fast becoming a local tradition not to be missed and we had fantastic entertainment, hosted by Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk, which included excellent bands and singing from local schoolchildren.
"We were also privileged to enjoy traditional Ukrainian carols from some of the children who have made our borough their home this year.
“Thank you to everyone who came along to make it such a special event, and particularly to all those involved in staging this festive fun!”
Other entertainment included music from the Miss Jones Trio and Bear Club.