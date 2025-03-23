More than 200 schoolchildren took to the stage for an annual concert in front of a packed audience this week.

The Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn staged the annual ‘Schools Make Music’ show at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on March 18 in front of families and friends.

Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk hosted the night of music and singing by 220 children from eight schools.

South Wootton pupils dancing in their costumes

All ages and abilities went on the stage and performed a variety of acts, ranging from singing to playing keyboards, guitars, recorders and drums.

The night was brought to a close with a performance from a full orchestra by the Springwood Concert Band.

The other schools which took part were Holly Meadows, Reffley, South Wootton, Greyfriars, Ashwicken, St Martha’s, and Marshland.

Reffley pupils singing and dancing

The teachers bringing the schoolchildren said how “excited” they all were to be there.

They had all practised hard, some for months, but being on stage in front of a packed house of 700 people was “a terrific experience”.

The children sat in the audience - when not on the stage - joined in the choruses and “thoroughly enjoyed themselves”.

Marshland pupils singing

Adrian Parker, Trinity organiser for the concert, said: “You could see and appreciate the hard work by children and teachers to put on a good show in front of their families and friends.

“Children gain an appreciation of music and singing and working together.

“Most importantly, they enjoyed the experience.

Ashwickwen pupils taking part

“They learn a lot from this and gain confidence.

“The atmosphere in the Corn Exchange was brilliant with lots of singing and clapping by the audience.”

Derek Oldfield and Richard Stanley are the show directors, who pull the performances together.

Greyfriars pupils used buckets as drums

Derek thanked Trinity Rotary Club for putting on the night with a special mention for Adrian Parker who organises the event and Simon Rowe for compering.

“The full house was fantastic and the support of families and friends in the audience was much appreciated applauding and cheering every school act,” he said.

“The idea for the concert is to impart a love of music and improve their confidence.

The Springwood Concert Band

“Judging by the reaction of the children, we succeeded.”

Holly Meadows pupils taking part

The Corn Exchange was a 'packed house' with 700 people

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell