Three town Rotary clubs are continuing their education mission by providing dictionaries to 950 youngsters.

Rotarians from Lynn’s Trinity and Priory Rotary clubs, as well as the King’s Lynn Rotary Club, have continued their annual scheme at the beginning of the new school year.

They have delivered dictionaries to primary schools within the town to help children in Year 4, aged eight to nine years old, with their studies.

Children from Clenchwarton Primary School with their new dictionaries

Rotary nationally buys the dictionaries in bulk, thus much cheaper than retail, the schools contribute £1 per book and Rotary covers the rest of the cost. They are free to the children.

Peter Harris, Trinity Rotary president, said: “We have been doing this for some years now, and feedback from schools is always positive.

“The teachers say it helps to improve literacy, satisfies the national curriculum and helps them with their teaching. The books actually belong to the children and have their names inside.”

Pupils from Gaywood Primary were pleased to receive the donation

Staff from some of the primary schools to have received donations have expressed their gratitude.

Teacher at Clenchwarton Primary School, Michelle Ryan, said: “They have been so excited about using them all day today and even spent some of their playtime reading them.

“We have used them explicitly in the English, Maths and History lessons today to look up new words we have encountered.

“As part of our grammar lessons, we will ensure children know how to use them by following the order of the alphabet and finding out the word classes for each word.

Pupils from Fairstead Primary School also received a book donation

“They will use them in class for Year 4 and then they will be allowed to take them home at the end of the year.”

Dawn Hopgood, from Gaywood Primary, added: The gift will not only support their learning in the classroom but also encourage a lifelong love of reading and language.

“As a school, we are very grateful for this thoughtful donation.”

Anybody who wants to join the Trinity Rotary Club can call Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588.