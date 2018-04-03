Hundreds of tickets sold for inaugural Breckland lottery

Sixteen people won prizes in the inaugural Our Breckland Lottery draw, which took place at the weekend, officials have announced.

The new game, which was launched by Breckland Council earlier this month, is designed to allow good causes in the area to raise funds for their work through ticket sales.

Around 60 organisations have signed up to benefit from the game, including several in the Swaffham area. They will receive half of the proceeds of all tickets bought by players who have registered to support them.

Council leaders say a total of 850 tickets were sold ahead of the first weekly draw, made on Saturday.

Two players matched three numbers and won £25 each, while a further 14 people matched two numbers and each won three free tickets for a future draw.

A separate celebration draw for a year’s leisure centre membership was won by a Dereham ticket-holder.

Paul Claussen, the district council’s executive member for place, said: “I’m delighted we’ve now held our inaugural draw and I would like to congratulate the winners, but of course the real winners are all of the local groups who are d benefiting from the ticket sales.

“The lottery exists to give local groups a free and easy way to fundraise and make even more people aware of the good work they are doing across the district.

“I hope players will continue to buy tickets to support these good causes and we will see even more local groups come forward to benefit from future draws.”

Players can buy tickets online and good causes can apply to join at www.our brecklandlottery.co.uk