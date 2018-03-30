Hundreds of tickets sold for inaugural Breckland lottery draw

Organisers of a new community lottery intended to upport good causes in the Swaffham area have praised the response of residents ahead of its first draw tomorrow.

The deadline to buy tickets for the inaugural Our Breckland Lottery draw passes at 11.59pm tonight.

So far, more than 700 tickets have been sold for the game, with half the proceeds of each sale going to a cause registered to benefit from the scheme.

And Paul Claussen, Breckland Council’s executive member for place, said: “We’re delighted with the response we’ve had so far from local groups and players alike.

“It’s fantastic to see hundreds of people getting involved and supporting local good causes.

“Our Breckland Lottery only launched at the beginning of March and we have already raised valuable funds that will go to organisations and charities around the district.”

So far, around 50 charities and community groups have registered as good causes to raise funds from ticket sales.

They include the Swaffham and District Age Concern, who say proceeds will help to maintain and possibly expand their services in the area.

Other beneficiaries in the Swaffham area include the Little Oaks pre-school in Necton, which plans to use the funds it generates to help towards its campaign for a new building, and the Ashill community centre and gardens.

The game offers a £25,000 top prize, while a leisure centre membership is being offered as a bonus prize in the first draw.

Any organisations that wish to register to be part of a future Our Breckland Lottery draw should visit www.ourbrecklandlottery.co.uk or email ourbrecklandlottery@breckland.gov.uk for further details.