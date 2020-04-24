Hundreds of treats donated to King's Lynn hospital and care home thanks to efforts of West Norfolk pair

Hundreds of Easter eggs have been donated to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital thanks to the efforts of two West Norfolk men.

While some of the 840 eggs given to the hospital have been donated by supermarkets – Scott Auker and Jamie De Bootman have also paid for hundreds of these treats out of their own pockets.

Scott, of Terrington St Clement, who works as a refuse collector, said he decided to start collecting eggs for the QEH while out shopping last Friday.