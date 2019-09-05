More Minis than ever before graced Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, for the town’s third annual Mini Meet.

The free event, organised by West Norfolk Council, saw hundreds of vehicles park up on the market place.

This year’s Mini Meet had a special significance, as it marked six decades of the iconic vehicle, which was first produced in 1959, from a design by Alec Issigonis.

Leader of West Norfolk Council Brian Long, who also brought along his Mini for the occasion, said: “I was really pleased to see the event so well supported by the largest attendance we have had so far, including clubs from far afield.

“A great way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of this iconic car.”

The owners of the winning Minis at the event were Roy Pack for Judge’s Choice and Aaron Pidgeon for the People’s Favourite.

Visitors to the event could also enjoy entertainment from local acts The Fried Pirates, The Tildens and DJ Mark Purdy.