Hundreds of West Norfolk children take part in Rotary music show

More than 200 youngsters showed off their musical talents and impressed the audience at this year’s Schools Make Music concert on Tuesday night.

Taking place at Lynn’s Corn Exchange and compèred by KLFM’s Simon Rowe, the show featured students from Greyfriars Primary School, Reffley Community Primary School, West Lynn Primary School and Downham Preparatory School.

A total of 220 children from years four to 13 delighted the audience and showed their sheer enjoyment in performing, with all four schools coming together to perform as one at the end of the first half as a surprise.

Adrian Parker, president of the Rotary of King’s Lynn Trinity, who organised the event, said: “This is our 21st annual concert at the Corn Exchange. We organise them to showcase the musical talent of the teachers and pupils of West Norfolk Schools and Youth Groups.

“Every year the youngsters have been co-ordinated by Derek Oldfield and for his support over the years our Club has presented him tonight with Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellowship Award with sapphire – a special distinction.”

