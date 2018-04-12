Hundreds out hunting Easter eggs in Docking

Field of Dreams Easter Egg Hunt. Pictured at Docking School. FLtoR Amy Howard. Sophia Latter.Luke Howard. Casey-Leigh Ward. Hannah Tutton. Emily Howard.
Field of Dreams Easter Egg Hunt. Pictured at Docking School. FLtoR Amy Howard. Sophia Latter.Luke Howard. Casey-Leigh Ward. Hannah Tutton. Emily Howard.

Hundreds of children were out hunting for Easter eggs in Docking on Saturday when the village hall held its spring fair.

Chairman of Docking Village Hall, Matthew Todd said: “It was a wonderful day and everybody seemed to be enjoying themselves.

“The children were hunting for Easter eggs and it was a great turn out. They all had a wonderful time.

“Our spring fair and Easter egg hunt were held to help us raise more money for our village hall roof appeal. We managed to raise £730 all together.”

Pictured above, children taking part in Field of Dreams Easter egg hunt. From left to right, Amy Howard, Sophia Latter, Luke Howard, Casey-Leigh Ward, Hannah Tutton and Emily Howard. MLNF18MF04017