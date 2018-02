Have your say

Hundreds of pounds were raised for good causes during the annual world quiz hosted by the Swaffham Lions club.

The event, held at the Assembly Rooms, attracted a range of teams representing nations from around the world.

Club president Pam Tallon presented the trophy to the winning team, who represented Botswana.

The evening, which also included a supper supported by Tesco, raised around £700 for Lions charities.