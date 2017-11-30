Hundreds say no to Terrington St Clement homes bid

Plans for dozens of new homes would put more pressure on a notorious road junction which has been the scene of several fatal crashes, residents have warned.

Hundreds of people have objected to the development off Benns Lane, Terrington St Clement, ahead of a planning meeting next week.

But council officials say the scheme should be given the go-ahead, subject to agreement being reached on the provision of affordable housing on the site.

Heyford Developments Ltd and Sutton Partnerships are seeking outline planning permission for up to 44 homes on a 2.37 hectare site.

A report published ahead of a meeting of the West Norfolk Council planning committee which will consider the application, next Tuesday, December 5, said the site had been included in the borough’s vision of future housing development with an allocation of at least 35 homes.

But around 340 residents have so far objected to the proposals, with a perceived lack of infrastructure in the area being the major concern.

One of the comments included in the report said: “Additional pressure would be placed at the junction of Station Road and the A17 trunk road where several fatal accidents have recently occurred.”

And the concerns have been echoed by the village’s parish council, who said they feared drivers would use a shortcut to access the A17 via Station Road.

They said: “The infrastructure needs substantial improvement to cope with any additional use.”

They also claim the land proposed for the development is prime agricultural land, rather than brownfield as it was classed under a 2010 lawful development certificate.

But the applicants say a number of road improvement measures around the site have been identified, while a new footpath has also been incorporated into the plans.

Their case in support of the scheme proceeding said: “A review of accident records indicates that there are no highway safety concerns on Benns Lane and this position is supported by the highway authority.”

The applicants say they have also carried out extra drainage assessments and will divert a drain as part of the development in a bid to ease concerns over flood risk.

The report also indicates that the village’s schools can accommodate the development, despite there being no current capacity at its Community School. Officials say it has accommodation that could be used as class bases if necessary.