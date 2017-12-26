Hundreds take a festive dip at Hunstanton charity swim

Hundreds took a Christmas Day dip in the sea off Hunstanton as they took part in the resort’s annual festive swim.

The fundraiser, which is organised by the resort’s Round Table organisation, has been a feature of the town’s calendar for nearly 60 years.

The Annual Christmas Day Swim at Hunstanton, organised by The Round Table

And scores of volunteers braved the chilly waters on Christmas morning while large crowds cheered them on from the Promenade.

The swim is a key fundraiser towards the Round Table’s work to support charitable causes and organisations in the town and surrounding areas.

Prizes were also on offer for the best fancy dress costumes to make it to the water.

