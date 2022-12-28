Runners enjoyed a bumper Christmas weekend of parkruns in Lynn at the weekend, with events on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Christmas Eve parkrun attracted 324 participants to The Walks, many of whom were in fancy dress, and there was a special visit from borough mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge who started the run off.

She was welcomed by event director Gary Walker, who thanked her on behalf of parkrun for the support it receives from the borough council.

Christmas Eve parkrun in King's Lynn, with borough mayor Lesley Bambridge

He also thanked Claire Thompsett, the council's operations manager responsible for the park, who was also present and provided mince pies and sweets for the after-run party.

"We are all so very grateful for the support received from the borough and in particular to Claire and her team, who do such an excellent job in maintaining the park for the benefit of the community," Gary said.

"It really is somewhere special, in the heart of the town which is available to all to enjoy.”

It was a bumper weekend of Christmas parkruns in King's Lynn

Runners dressed in fancy dress for the occasion

Volunteers helped put on the two Christmas parkruns

Hundreds took part in the two runs

The Saturday run featured lots of fancy dress, with lead runner Matt Pyatt completing the 5k course in 16 minutes and 44 seconds while dressed as Elvis.

This was followed by a special Christmas Day parkrun, with 234 people taking part - 32 of who were visitors to the Lynn event.