Hundreds of people turned up for the annual summer fair at St Faith’s Church in Gaywood on Saturday afternoon.

Opened by West Norfolk’s new deputy mayor, Cllr Steven Bearshaw, the event raised just shy of £1,000 for the church with entertainment and refreshments.

These included a coconut shy, hook-a-duck, and a candy floss machine.

Tiff Ridd enjoying the fair

Cllr Bearshaw said: “Six months before moving to Norfolk in early 2000, I came for a look around and stumbled upon the St Faith’s summer fair.

“I walked away thinking, ‘What an enjoyable event, I’ll definitely pop into that one again’.

“Here we are 25 years later, and not only do I get the joy of popping into the event, but I also have the pleasure of cutting the ribbon to open it and spending time with a few of the inspiring committee members, a good handful of which have been organising the event for 41 years.

Stephanie Whitley and Phil Jordan

“The team have once again delivered an enjoyable event and I look forward to seeing them in the 42nd year.”

One of those committee members is St Faith’s treasurer, Andy Hiles, who added: “We had various stalls and raffles.

“Then we had a few events in the council’s gardens just behind the church, too.

“The money will go straight into the church funds. It won’t be spent on anything lavish, just the basic costs of keeping things running.”

Family preparing to take aim at the coconut shy

Deputy Mayor Steven Bearshaw and Rev Kyla Sorensen

Big toy dog enjoying the action

Kids playing at St Faith’s summer fair

Behold the coconut!

Deputy Mayor Steven Bearshaw enjoying the fair with his family

Ribbon cut to open St Faith’s Summer Fair