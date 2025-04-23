There was a “fantastic turnout” for an Easter Egg Trail held at Sandringham.

King’s Lynn’s Priory Rotary held its annual event on Easter Sunday where more than 800 took part.

The event raised around £2,500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and was enjoyed by families with many Rotarians helping on the day to ensure its smooth running.

Families sign-up for the trail

The trail started at the entrance to the children’s play area and wound its way through the woods, where 18 clues had been hidden.

Back at the finish, participants collected their chocolate eggs, generously provided by Kinnertons Chocolates in Fakenham.

Priory Rotary has thanked the Sandringham Estate for helping with the organisation and providing such an excellent venue.

Volunteers 'hop to it'

Searching for clues among the trees

Solving the clues on route

Family fun as youngsters were reward with chocolate eggs