Organisers of King's Lynn Wedding Festival which took place in the town's Corn Exchange at the weekend said that they were delighted with the positive turnout and have booked to return to the venue next January.

Mark Raines, who has his own photography business, and who also runs MJR Events, the organisers, with his wife, Beryl, said that 150 brides came through the doors along with families and friends.

He said: "At least 500 people came through the doors during the day. Goodie bags were handed out to 150 brides.

"There were 48 different companies who were local suppliers of products and services. They included hotels, caterers, mens outfitters, dressmakers, jewellers, cake-makers and even a string quartet.

"There was also a traditional ice cream bike giving away samples, holiday firms for honeymoons and a make-up demonstration.

"We've already booked to return to the Corn Exchange on January 10, 2021."

