Hundreds of people have attended sessions showing what Lynn’s proposed new state-of-the-art hospital will look like.

More than 450 people have attended in-person and virtual events to find out more about the Queen Elizabeth Hospital new build plans to create a facility “fit for tomorrow”.

Throughout June and July, people joined showcase events at venues including Downham, Marshland St James, South Wootton, Swaffham, Lynn and Hunstanton, to hear from teams of specialists, see concept designs and ask questions.

An illustration of the new hospital which will have a central communication spine giving access to all parts of the building. Picture: QEH

The new hospital, set to open in 2032, will transform the way care is delivered across West Norfolk, North Cambridgeshire and South Lincolnshire, the hospital trust has said.

The concepts have been created by leading specialists in healthcare design using the national Hospital 2.0 standardised blueprint design for all new hospitals.

At the heart of the building the proposal is for a central communication spine, providing easy access to all parts of the hospital.

Some of those at one of the public showcase sessions held in June at Hunstanton. Picture: QEH

Critical clinical services, including maternity, theatres, emergency care and diagnostics, will be co-located in a dedicated central podium to allow for faster care.

One of the standout features is carefully planned separate corridors or ‘flows’ for patients, visitors and facilities services, ensuring both privacy and efficiency across the site, a spokesperson said.

The sessions also gave a glimpse into the future of care delivery, with digital innovation a key theme. From smart systems that support patient safety to technology that eases the burden on staff, the ‘New QEH’ is being shaped as a hospital fit for tomorrow, the trust said.

Peter Cox, programme director – New QEH, said: “What struck me most was the strength of feeling – the passion, the insight, the challenge. Our community isn’t just behind this project; they want to help shape it. The conversations we had were open, honest and inspiring – and they’re already influencing our thinking.”

This was the third major round of public engagement, following earlier events in August 2023 and last autumn. Further events will be held early next year with more detailed designs and plans.

As a Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) hospital, the QEH is one of the national priority hospitals earmarked for full rebuild under the Government’s New Hospital Programme.

Construction of the new main hospital building – to be located on the current main car park – is expected to begin in 2028, following completion of a new multi-storey car park.

The QEH has already gone beyond its intended 40-year lifespan and parts of its crumbling roof are being held up with thousands of steel and timber supports.

Anyone who missed the public sessions can catch up by watching the virtual event online and signing up to receive the Modernising Our Hospital newsletter at: www.newqeh.org/get-involved