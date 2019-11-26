Hunger strike finishes as campaigners seek further talks with West Norfolk councillors

West Norfolk people have completed a week-long hunger strike in order to raise awareness of climate change issues.

Jan Smith and Walqiria Bass completed the Extinction Rebellion strike with Liz Pendleton.

Mrs Smith said: “The day the strike ended, greenhouse gases are higher than they have ever been.

Nat Benn, Jan Smith, Walqiria Bass and Jordan Stokes

"The last time the levels were this high, the earth was two degrees warmer and sea levels were 60ft higher."

She added that, as a result of the strike, several borough councillors have agreed to meet the group.

The group hope to engage with Conservative councillors following the strike to assess the environmental impact on the area as part of cross-Party discussions.

Mrs Bass added: “We could not have done this strike without the support of Extinction Rebellion.”

Read more EnvironmentKings Lynn