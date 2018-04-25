Hunstanton army worker fined after admitting assault on officer

A 22-year-old man from Hunstanton has been fined after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a police officer.

British Army worker Tommy Lear, of Glebe Avenue, admitted the offences at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that the offences took place on Norfolk Street in Lynn in the early hours of Sunday, April 1.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said Lear was swearing at police officers and was asked to leave the area.

After making further comments, officers attempted to detain Lear, at which point he “punched out” and hit one of the officers on their face.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said that Lear was celebrating his birthday and is “not somebody who is a regular drinker”.

She said: “As he was being arrested, he punched out and the officer was caught in the crossfire, it was not intentional.”

Ms Johnson said Lear works in motor transport for the British Army and is based at Woolwich in London.

“He has been in the army for just under three years and is accompanied today by his captain.”

She said there was “nothing the court could impose that can compare with what he will be facing”.

Ms Johnson said her client would be facing disciplinary action and a three-month warning.

“To say he’s got to toe the line for the rest of his career does show how seriously they take it. He must prove himself,” she added.

In sentencing Lear, presiding magistrate John Hare said: “I am sure you are aware the police are there to do a job and look after members of the public and that includes you.”

Lear was fined £150 for the offences and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the officer, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.