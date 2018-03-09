Hunstanton camp site expansion bid rejected

Plans to expand a Hunstanton camping site have been turned down by councillors over flood risks.

An application to provide 11 additional pitches at the Lees site on South Beach Road was rejcted during a West Norfolk Council planning committee meeting at Lynn town hall on Monday morning.

The application was supported by town councillors, who argued existing defences in the area were sufficient to cope with the perceived threat to a site which would only be occupied during the main tourist season.

But committee members accepted the recommendation of officers, who argued the economic benefits were outweighed by the risks associated with development in a known coastal risk hazard zone.

They also claimed there was a lack of evidence to justify breaching existing policies.