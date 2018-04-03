Hunstanton church groups join together for Witness walk

Members of the churches in Hunstanton gathered at St Edmund’s for the annual Walk of Witness around the town on Good Friday.

As the walkers sang hymns, the cross was carried along the High Street before a short service was held on The Spinney, conducted by Daniel Holland from The Way.

There, less mobile members of the Christian community were able to join the walkers, swelling the total congregation to around 60.

The cross then continued its journey around the town before returning to St Edmund’s.