Hunstanton drama group disbands after three decades

An amateur dramatics theatre group in Hunstanton has disbanded after three decades of performances in the town.

Hunstanton Community Players, formerly known as the Princess Theatre Club, was set up in the mid 1980s as a support to the newly-opened Princess Theatre.

Ann McKimm, who was secretary for the group and is publicity officer for the Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts (HDFA), said club members volunteered as stewards at the theatre, and were initially allowed free use of the venue in return for their services.

She said: “However, times change and several management changes later, it was felt that the time had come to leave the theatre and strike out as the Hunstanton Community Players.”

The players’ last performance was of Noel Coward’s comedy Blithe Spirit at the town hall last year, which was the first play performed at the theatre in 1987.

Ms McKimm said one member of the group, John Harris, appeared in both performances.

“We thank everyone who has been involved throughout the club’s lifetime which has spanned over 30 years,” she added.

Despite the group’s closure, poetry mornings which were formerly run by the players will carry on, supported by the HDFA.

The next event will be held tomorrow from 10.30am until 12 noon in the basement of Hunstanton Town Hall.

The theme is ‘new life’, and those attending are asked to bring along either their own writing or a favourite poem along with the idea of spring or new life in mind.

“Memories and funny stories will also be welcomed, or if you prefer you can just sit and listen,” Ms McKimm added.

Further poetry morning events are due to take place on the following Wednesdays, June 13, August 8, October 10 and December 12.

The event costs £2.50 including light refreshments.

For further information, contact Ms McKimm on 01485 533933.