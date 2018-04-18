Hunstanton golfers find the green to boost coastal good causes

Dozens of golfers have teed off for a charity day hosted by the Hunstanton and District Lions club.

More than 50 players took part in the club’s seventh annual golf day, which took place at the Heacham Manor golf club on Friday.

And around £1,300 was raised during the day, which club officials say will be used to benefit local good causes.

They have thanked all the players who took part, as well as Heacham Manor and the event’s sponsors, Adrian Flux Insurance, Kathryn Gigg FCA, the Hunstanton United Services Club and Hughes Electrical.

Despite a rather damp and foggy day, 51 golfers enjoyed a round of 18 holes followed by a roast lunch with dessert.

Lions president Jane Scott then presented prizes to the winning teams and winners of the nearest the pin and longest drive contests.

For the third successive year, there was also a competition between the Lions and the Hunstanton Round Table for the Searles Golf Trophy, which was won by the Round Table.

The winning team was Edmundsons Electrical with 120 points, ahead of Adrian Flux Insurance on 112 points and Inch To Short on 111.

The longest drive was struck by Phil Ringwood, while the nearest the pin prizes went to A Docking and Ian Bix.