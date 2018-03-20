Hunstanton group is a lifesaver thanks to £3k air ambulance donation

A Hunstanton charity group has helped to save a life through its support of a vital emergency lifeline, officials have said.

That’s because Coral Campbell chose the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) as her designated charity for her year as president of the town’s Inner Wheel group.

And she presented a £3,000 cheque to the charity during a fundraising coffee morning she hosted on Friday.

She said: “It’s all about friendship and helping others. Most of the money was raised at the Norton Hill weekend and two volunteers from the EAAA helped us by running the tombola.

“Of course we couldn’t have achieved this without the generosity of Michael Schumann who opens his grounds at Norton Hill and operates his fabulous narrow gauge railway every year.”

Mary Dunn, the EAAA’s community fundraiser for West Norfolk and North Cambridgeshire, paid tribute to the group’s efforts as she accepted the donation.

She said: “£3000 is the cost of one mission, so you have saved at least one life through your fundraising efforts and I thank you all. This is a tremendous amount for your group to have raised.”