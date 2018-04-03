Hunstanton Lions lead the way on town Easter egg hunt

The Hunstanton and District Lions held an Easter egg hunt on the town’s Spinney on Saturday.

Despite the rather gloomy weather, it was all smiles for the children who searched for eggs and bounced on the castle.

People visiting the town for the long bank holiday weekend joined local families on the trail of some egg-shaped delights.

Meanwhile, a book stall and tombola proved popular with parents and grandparents alike.

Sharon Noble played the part of the Easter Bunny this year and she was kept busy with children wanting selfies with her.

Lions President Jane Scott said: “This is a community event for local and visiting children.

“The idea is just to cover costs and we are grateful to Ben Duncan for bringing his bouncy castle and the support from Mars and Tesco’s.”