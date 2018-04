A 20-year-old man from Hunstanton has been fined after he was found in possession of cannabis in Lynn on January 26.

Lynn’s Magistrates Court heard on Monday that Macaulie Gowler, of Park Road, was found with the substance.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said he had been helping a friend roll a cigarette at the time.

Gowler was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £45 in costs.