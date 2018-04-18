Hunstanton mayor reflects on civic year

Some of Hunstanton’s community stalwarts were recognised with awards during mayor Adrian Winnington’s reception at the town hall on Friday.

And, as his year in office draws to a close, he summed up the past 12 months in verse and admitted he had ignored his wife’s advice in taking up the civic role.

Mr Winnington has attended about 120 engagements during a year in office which he said had sped by.

He presented Mayor’s awards to individuals who had given time freely to help the town and other people.

The Volunteer Awards were presented to Brian Holmes and to Sid and Betty Miller. The Good Neighbour award went to Alison Edgley, and the Young Person Award was presented to Hannah Burton.

And he drew inspiration from the likes of Kipling and Wordsworth as he read a poem about his time in the role, which ended: “Yours is the town, and everything that’s in it

“And – which is more – you’ll be a Mayor my son! (or daughter!).”

Mr Winnington thanked his town council colleagues, town hall staff and borough mayor Carol Bower for their support over the past year.

And he recalled a conversation with his wife Catherine when he was considering standing for election to the council.

“Yes” she said, “OK if you really want to, just don’t ever be Mayor”.

“Well, you know what happened. She has accompanied me on the vast majority of my engagements and, like me, she has totally enjoyed the places we have been and especially all the fantastic people we have had the privilege of meeting.”

Mr Winnington’s current term of office is due to end next month.