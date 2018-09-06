Hunstanton men support West Norfolk-based riding charity

Nigel Jeavons, left, and Mark Page hard at work at the Magpie Centre (3962696)

Three men from Hunstanton have been working to support a West Norfolk-based charity.

Nigel Jeavons, Mark Page and Phil Coady, who all work for Hughes Electrical, spent a day at the Magpie Centre, in South Runcton, which offers riding and carriage-driving to people with disabilities.

Mr Jeavons said: “I saw an advert in a local newspaper asking for volunteers to come along and help, realised what a great job it did for people, so my colleagues and I were more than happy to support such a good cause.”

It has been operating for over 30 years from The Magpie Centre, where there is an indoor riding school meaning they can operate all year round and also many paths and tracks through fields and woodland for outside hacks.

It provides over 130 riding and carriage lessons a week to people of all ages and abilities who are supported by over 60 volunteers from the local community.

He added: “Our day consisted of carrying out maintenance work which involved repainting all the panelling around the indoor school. We also managed to put timber preservative on a large section of the paddock fencing.”

