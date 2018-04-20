Hunstanton residents invited to annual town meeting

Hunstanton’s annual town meeting will take place tonight.

Residents are invited to attend the session at the town hall, which begins at 6pm.

The agenda includes an open forum for the public to raise issues of concern with town councillors and other community leaders.

The meeting will also include a report from town mayor, Adrian Winnington, on his year in the civic office. His term in the role is due to end next month.

There will also be reports on the work undertaken by each of the town council’s committees over the past 12 months.

The meeting will be followed by the regular monthly meeting of the town council in its chamber at the town hall. It is expected that session will begin at around 6.45pm.