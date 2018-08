The new Hunstanton Atlantic 85 RNLI lifeboat 'Spirit of West Norfolk' arrives at the station. Lynn News reporter Sophie Wyllie is one of the first people to experience the new boat with Senior Helmsman Michael Darby at the controls.. (3857860)

Hunstanton RNLI Hovercraft rescued five beach goers who became cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island, Brancaster.

The hovercraft was launched on Tuesday at around 4.45pm.

A spokesman said: "Hovercraft proceeded to Brancaster and located the casualties, three adults and two children, all were taken on board and landed on to the beach into the care of the local coastguard team."