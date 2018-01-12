Hunstanton RNLI receive big donation from J and J Wilson Shops and the Lodge Hotel

Representatives from J and J Wilson Shops and the Lodge Hotel made a donation to Hunstanton RNLI on Sunday.

Roy Cunningham and Brittany Tabener presented lifeboat operation manager, Robin Rafferty, and other crew members with £3,703 to continue their life-saving work.

Geoff Needham of Hunstanton RNLI said: “Roy Cunningham, manager of Old Hunstanton shop, and Brittany Tabener from the Lodge Hotel, representing J and J Wilson Shops and the Lodge

Hotel, presented to Hunstanton RNLI station a cheque for £3,703.53.

“ The company operate 78 outlets around the UK coast, including Old Hunstanton post office and general stores.”

RNLI’s strategy is to educate, influence, supervise and rescue those at risk from drowning by working with their partners and communities.

They say their long-term goals are to progress towards a 50 per cent reduction in drowning in the UK and Ireland, decline trends in serious incidents and firmly establish drowning prevention coalition.

Mr Needham added: “A previous donation was made to the station from the charge on plastic bags.

“Last year the money came from a NISA campaign dedicated to making a change locally. We get a rebate on all the NISA branded heritage products we buy which goes into the fund.

“Well done, we are most grateful from all at the station a big thanks.”

Pictured above, lifeboat operations manager Robin Rafferty with other crew members accepting a cheque of £3,703.

Picture: SUBMITTED.