Hunstanton and District Rotary Club members have donated some 40 Christmas presents to children in Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Rotary Club members Jean and Roger Raven presented the gifts to the QEH’s Rudham ward manager, Mandy McMurray.

She said it was heartwarming to think the Rotary Club was thinking of children this Christmas, and thanked them for their donations.

Pictured above, Mandy McMurray, Roger Raven, Sue Shaw, Jean Raven, Richard Shaw and Peter Atterbury. MLNF17EB12012