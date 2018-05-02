Hunstanton Sea Eagles aim to soar higher

Hunstanton Sea Eagles Swimming Club has become a hub of the West Norfolk Swimming Club benefiting members with top-class competition.

The retirement of coach Jennifer Savage put the Hunstanton Sea Eagles in jeopardy, however the future of competitive swimming in Hunstanton is now secure.

Sea Eagles SC has enjoyed a positive reputation within the Norfolk swimming community with success at county level and beyond.

There has been competitive swimming in Hunstanton since the 1930s. The current club was formed in 2007 to provide progression beyond lessons; on a pretty much voluntary basis, Jennifer was not one to seek recognition for herself but took delight in the successes of others and she will be missed.

Cluc chairwoman Janet England said: “The priority for the committee was the continuation of high-quality competitive swimming in Hunstanton for the 30-strong membership.

“We have children aged eight to 16 of all abilities training up to four times a week, travelling from as far as Burnham Market and the Creakes to access this facility.”

Whilst the new provision, based at the Oasis, will not suit everyone it does secure the future of competitive swimming and open up opportunities for the club to grow. The first indications are that swimmers are embracing the new regime and head coach Sarah Vanderloo is very pleased with their enthusiasm and commitment.

Dave Cleland, manager of the Oasis, added ‘the Alive Oasis is pleased to welcome the club as a permanent fixture within the pool programme; providing stability for swimmers and a great opportunity to progress their swimming with WNSC.’

Trials for potential new members will be held regularly at the Oasis with the first one being a ‘just turn up and try session’ at 6pm on Thursday, May 10.

The club is particularly interested in swimmers aged 7-10 years old who are able to swim at least 50m frontcrawl and backstroke and 25m breastroke.