Hunstanton supermarket car wash proposal backed

Have your say

Plans for a car washing operation at a Hunstanton supermarket have been given the go-ahead by borough planning officials.

An application for a change of use of part of the car park at the Tesco store on Southend Road was lodged with West Norfolk Council in December.

Now, borough planners have approved the scheme, which will see the number of parking spaces reduced by 12 to accommodate it.

The scheme allows for a hand car wash and valeting operation, including the installation of an office and a canopy.

Some residents have voiced concerns about the potential impact on their homes and on elderly shoppers who may find it more difficult to use the store.

But supporters argued it would provide a valuable additional service.