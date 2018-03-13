Hunstanton theatre pays tribute to funnyman Doddy

Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre paid tribute to legendary funnyman Ken Dodd after his death was announced yesterday morning aged 90.

A frequent visitor to the town, his last show at the venue was in May 2015 when he brought the Ken Dodd Happiness Show to audiences.

Gemma Parsons, marketing manager for the venue, said: “Ken was a frequent visitor to the Princess Theatre, and would keep audiences entertained literally for hours.

“I know as I have worked a few shows myself over the years!

“He will be greatly missed within the entertainment industry and we feel very privileged that he loved coming to our theatre and to Hunstanton.”

Ken Dodd’s hugely successful career as a professional entertainer spans over 60 fun-filled years, bringing laughter to audiences across the country.

Journalist Richard Parr reviewed many of Dodd’s shows at Hunstanton and Norwich over the years, and even received a personal letter from the comedian himself thanking him for a good review.

Mr Parr said: “I was given a 15 minute slot to interview him over the phone ahead of his appearance at the Princess Theatre but the only problem was he was answering my questions in quick-fire gags and I was laughing so much that when the interview ended I looked at my notepad and there was hardly any notes because I was in absolute hysterics.

“Of course, one of his trademarks was that his shows went on for hours and audiences often didn’t leave the theatre until nearly 2am.

“Ken Dodd was quite simply a comic genius and a national treasure. His recall of his never-blue material was amazing.

“What a wonderful legacy of laughter to have left our nation. God bless you, Ken, may you now be making the saints and angels laugh in heaven.”

Sir Ken married his long-time partner of 40 years Anne Jones on Friday ahead of his death, which came after a long battle against a chest infection.

He died in the house that he had grown up in in Knotty Ash, a suburb of his native Liverpool.

He made his professional debut on the stage in 1954 and held the record for telling the most jokes in a show, 1,500.