Husband remembered with donation to King’s Lynn hospital

A nurse has donated £100 to the cancer support team at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital instead of sending Christmas greetings.

Ragna Page has continued the tradition she started with her late husband Don to support the doctors and nurses at the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Support Centre.

She said: “We have been donating money for 11 years but Don liked to fly under the radar but this year I thought I would do it properly.”

Pictured above, matron Dawn Slack and nurse Ragna Page. Picture: SUBMITTED.