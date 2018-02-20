Husband remembered with donation to King’s Lynn hospital

Matron Dawn Slack receives the cheque from Practice Development Nurse Ragna Page, who has thanked the team for their care of her late husband Don
A nurse has donated £100 to the cancer support team at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital instead of sending Christmas greetings.

Ragna Page has continued the tradition she started with her late husband Don to support the doctors and nurses at the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Support Centre.

She said: “We have been donating money for 11 years but Don liked to fly under the radar but this year I thought I would do it properly.”

Pictured above, matron Dawn Slack and nurse Ragna Page. Picture: SUBMITTED.