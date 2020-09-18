Home   News   Article

Husband shops King's Lynn woman who's four times drink-drive limit with child in car

By Nigel Chapman
Published: 16:35, 18 September 2020

A Lynn woman who picked a child up from school while more than four times the drink-drive limit was shopped to the police by her husband.

Jade Sara Dillon claimed she had just finished a 24-hour shift at work and had not eaten for two days when she downed a large amount of vodka.

Her husband called police after spotting her badly parking the Range Rover Evoke near their home in Tennyson Avenue.

