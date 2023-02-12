"I ain't no criminal," were the words of a man caught with cannabis at a town bandstand.

Michael Whaley, 29, of Elvington, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with possession of the Class B drug.

Crown prosecutor Hannah Butler said Whaley was caught holding a cigarette on CCTV at around 10.50am on November 10, with that footage being streamed directly to a Lynn police station.

Michael Whaley was caught with cannabis at the bandstad in The Walks

Whaley was standing at a bandstand in The Walks at the time. He was arrested, and subsequently admitted to the offence, to the cannabis belonging to him and to his intention to smoke it.

Before Miss Butler could begin her reading of the facts, however, Whaley had said: "I ain't no criminal.

"I'm not out here sitting on the street corners causing trouble."

However, he did plead guilty to the offence.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said of Whaley: "He is quite honest and candid about his actions."

Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, fined Whaley £80 for the offence.

He was also told to pay £50 in legal costs and a £32 victim surcharge, while an order was made for the forfeit and destruction of the drugs.