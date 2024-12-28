Here’s our weekly look at books with Waterstones…

Ross Montgomery delivers a heartwarming, richly adventurous story in ‘I Am Rebel’ as the titular canine hero embarks on a quest to rescue his master Tom who has gone to war.

This heart-warming adventure about the unbreakable bond between a dog and his human is written by a beloved and twice Costa-shortlisted author.

I Am Rebel

'I'm Tom’s dog, and he’s my human. We belong to each other.'

Rebel is a good dog, and he loves his simple, perfect life on the farm with his owner Tom – until one day the war comes too close… now Tom is determined to join the rebellion to defeat the king’s men.

But Rebel knows war is dangerous and he will stop at nothing to save the human he loves. Rebel must bring Tom home before it’s too late.

BOOK CHART

Compiled by Waterstones, Norfolk Street, Lynn

1. Butter – Asako Yuzuki

2. A Pawtobiography – Ted the Dog

3. Orbital – Samantha Harvey

4. Diddly Squat: Home to Roost – Jeremy Clarkson

5. I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You – Miranda Hart

6. We Solve Murders – Richard Osman

7. Simply Jamie – Jamie Oliver

8. Cinnamon Bun Book Store – Laurie Gilmore

9. I Am Rebel – Ross Montomery

10. Seventh Son – Sebastian Faulks