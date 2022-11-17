A couple from West Norfolk who both attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall described it as ‘emotional.’

Lynn’s Royal British Legion chairman and former serviceman Robbie Hipkin attended the ceremony and was joined by his wife, Karin, who was in the audience.

Robbie attended as a standard bearer, representing the Lynn branch, at the event on Saturday, November 12.

Poppies falling inside of the Royal Albert Hall (60716338)

Karin said: “It was very emotional, I can’t explain it. You have to experience it yourself. Especially when the poppies were falling, you needed to have plenty of tissues.”

The festival is a commemorative event dedicated to all those who have served and sacrificed from Britain and the Commonwealth.

Karin and Robbie Hipkin (60685538)

The evening included several musical performances and tributes made to The Queen.