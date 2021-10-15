'I don't feel safe.' Taxi driver tells of devastation after attackers fined by King's Lynn court

A taxi driver says he has considered leaving the country after he was attacked while working in Lynn.

Lucian Stinga, who has lived in West Norfolk for more than 15 years after moving from his native Romania, spoke out this week after his attackers were told to pay £500 fines, plus compensation, by a court.

He believes the punishments were too lenient and a heavier penalty like a community order would have given him justice.

Lucian Stinga feels let down by the justice system after his attackers only received fines from a court (52255157)

And he said he had been left “devastated” by the court’s decision.

Mr Stinga told the Lynn News this week: “I could not believe it. It’s like I just don’t have the words.

“I don’t feel safe to do this job if they can beat me up and only pay £500.”

The case related to an incident in Lynn in November last year.

Mr Stinga said he had been forced to take 10 days off work following the assault and the compensation he was awarded was insufficient to cover his lost earnings.

He added that he had sold the car he was driving at the time of the incident in order to help him “move on” from what happened and claimed prosecutors had failed to seek a restraining order against the defendants in his case, even though he had asked for one.

Asked whether he had considered moving back to his homeland as a result of the case, he said: “100 per cent.”

He added: “I’m from a different country and maybe they have influence. That’s how I feel. Maybe I’m wrong, but somebody needs to prove me I’m wrong.

“I’ve been here 15-16 years. I pay my bills, I pay my taxes.”

Triston Finnis, 50, of School Road, Middleton and Robert Leslie Johnson, 57, of Russett Close, Lynn, were both found guilty of assaulting Mr Stinga by beating following a trial before Lynn magistrates last Tuesday, according to court documents.

They were each fined £500 and told to pay £300 in compensation, £220 costs plus a £50 victim surcharge.

Kelly Reeve, 37, of Dawnay Avenue, Gaywood, was also convicted of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause or provoke immediate violence and being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined a total of £300 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £220 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.