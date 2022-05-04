A Lynn mother of two who has weekly visits from social services has to 're-explain' that her job in the financial dominatrix industry is 'not prostitution' after being reported to child protective services.

Ally,29, advertised on social media site Twitter as a findom or financial dominatrix. A findom is someone who dominates men to obtain cash, much like the dynamic between a sexual dominant and submissive.

The dominatrix will ask the submissive to send money, and the submissive obliges.

Ally, who is with her partner, says her work is not prostitution and implores people not to judge pictures provided (56454702)

Many sites like AVN, which has now been shut down, were home to findoms and a safe place for submissives to explore their fantasies.