The maintenance manager at a care home has made a personal appeal asking the community to support a collection in aid of earthquake victims in his native Turkey.

Coskun Gokbel, 39, who has worked at Amberley Hall in Lynn for 14 years, was devastated by the news earlier this week.

“I have been watching the news and praying more people will be found alive under the rubble,” said Coskun, known to colleagues and residents as Josh.

Coskun Gokbel, maintenance manager at Amberley Hall in King's Lynn. Picture: Amberley Hall/Athena Care Homes

“It is hard being so far away, but I know I can do something more than pray, and I hope people will help me.”

Amberley Hall, neighbouring Goodwins Hall, and the wider Athena Care Homes group, is collecting donations that the Turkish community in Lynn will send to those most in need.

Coskun hails from the Bodrum area, popular with tourists, but is very familiar with the area where the Turkey-Syria earthquake struck as it is where he did his national service nearly 20 years ago.

“It is a huge area that has been affected in Turkey, and then parts of Syria too. They need blankets and warm clothes because it is very cold there at the moment.

"I am asking people to donate whatever they can to help people back in Turkey.”

Amberley Hall, in Baldock Drive, and Goodwins Hall, in Goodwins Road, will be collecting donations now until Wednesday, March 22 and are accepting the following items:

Nappies and baby wipes

Infant formula

Female hygiene products

Cleaning materials

Warm clothing – men and women’s

Blankets

Home manager at Amberley Hall, Ula Jakoniuk, said: “We have seen such strong community spirit in Lynn and we hope our neighbours can support our collection.

"Coskun has been deeply affected by the situation in Turkey, as have we all here at Amberley Hall.

"We want to support him in his appeal and do what we can to help families in Turkey and Syria.”