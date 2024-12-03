A man is taking on a mammoth snooker challenge to raise money for a charity that helped his wife before she died.

Fakenham resident Adam Poole is taking part in the marathon at Three Counties Snooker Academy in Lynn this Saturday in memory of his wife Jane, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

The 35-year-old will be playing against his friends, who are part of the snooker club, for 12 hours - starting at 8am.

Adam is raising money in memory of his wife Jane Poole

Adam will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support to help others going through a similar battle to Jane’s.

She was first diagnosed with cancer in July, and passed away on October 29.

Adam has a JustGiving page for anyone who wishes to donate to the cause. He has already raised more than £2,000.

The event means “everything” to Adam, and his family will be there on the day to support him throughout the challenge.

He said: “Cancer is quite close to a few of the lads I am playing against as well, so it means a lot to them too.

“I hope the money will save someone else - even a child, an older person or someone middle-aged.

“It's just to show my support that we were grateful for what Macmillan did.”