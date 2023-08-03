Relatives of former Lynn resident and Love Island winner Jess Harding have said she was born to be “in the limelight” after she returned home this week.

After eight weeks of appearing on national TV while in the Spanish sun, Jess Harding, who grew up in Lynn, was this week crowned winner of the latest series of Love Island.

Jess, 22, and her new boyfriend Sammy Root, also 22, were revealed to have received the most votes in a live final, hosted by presenter Maya Jama, at the Mallorcan villa on Monday evening.

Love Island winners Jess and Sammy with Jess’s siblings. Pictured from left, Sammy Root, Charlie Harding, Jess Harding and Max Harding

The pair, who have between them won the £50,000 prize money, made it to the top spot ahead of fellow finalists Whitney and Lochan, Ella and Tyrique, and Molly and Zachariah.

During the final episode, Jess, who was a former student at Lynn’s King Edward VII (KES) Academy, admitted they had not had the “perfect love story” but said she would not change it.

That was before Sammy told her he loved her, and she reciprocated the comment, having described him as her “Prince Charming”.

Jess and Sammy on their final date in the villa. Picture: ITV

After the final, it was revealed that Jess and Sammy had received 34.57% of the total votes, ahead of Whitney and Lochan (26.85%), Ella and Tyrique (24.21%) and Molly and Zachariah (14.37%).

The pair have received a wealth of support since their win, with former Geordie Shore cast member and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Vicky Pattinson sharing their image to her Instagram story and saying: “Omg!!! Love these two!! Well done Jess Harding and Sammy Root. Smashed it!”

And, of course, Jess – who has now amassed more than 500,000 followers on Instagram – has the backing of her friends and family, including mum Sarah, step-dad Graham, sister Charlie, brother Max, dad Steve and step-siblings.

Many of them were waiting to greet Jess and Sammy as they arrived back in the UK this week.

Among them was Charlie, who told the Lynn News that she both “was and wasn’t” surprised about Jess’s win.

Jess Harding with her family at a pub in London

Jess Harding with her dad Steve

“She’s just been so true to herself, she’s been herself inside and out,” Charlie said.

“I’m not surprised that people like her, but it was a shock to see that she had won. I screamed at the top of my lungs – I’m surprised I woke up with a voice the next morning!

“I couldn’t stop crying happy tears. I was just speechless for an hour afterwards.”

Charlie said she felt her sister deserved the win as she is “so loved by the public”.

“Since being back, her phone has been blowing up 24/7,” she said.

“She’s received so much love and support. I’m just the proudest big sister ever. I love her so much and I missed her so much. I just couldn’t be prouder, it was well and truly deserved.”

Jess Harding and Sammy Root's family members waiting for them to arrive at Stansted Airport

As for Sammy, she described the couple as like “two peas in a pod”.

“He is absolutely lovely. I couldn’t ask for anyone better suited for Jess,” Charlie said.

After meeting them at the airport, Jess returned to her mum and step-dad’s London home, where a number of her friends were waiting to surprise her.

The surprises didn’t end there though, as they went to a pub where more of her loved ones were ready to greet her.

“She even had fans come to the pub to get pictures with her. She’s such an inspiration to women, she’s just so lovely. A mum and her girls were coming up and saying ‘Jess, we love you’,” Charlie said.

Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root with Jess's mum Sarah

“She’s an amazing role model. The thing I love most is she’s got time for people. I honestly think she was meant to be in the limelight.”

Jess and Sammy are set to return to screens on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX when Love Island: The Reunion airs.